It was during a conversation with wife Michelle that Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller realised he simply did not have “enough fire in the belly” to continue his role for another three years.

Muller formally announced yesterday he would not be contending for the Bay’s MP seat in this year’s elections, effectively ending a rollercoaster nine-year career in politics.

In 2020, Muller spent 53 days as National Party leader, having spearheaded a coup against former leader and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges.

However, a mental health breakdown forced him out of the role, throwing the party into turmoil just months before the general election.

He was later demoted under Judith Collins’ leadership from party rank eight to 19 and was later told to resign or face suspension from caucus after leaking criticism of fellow MP Harete Hipango.

He followed through and resigned for family and health reasons but when leadership changed to Christopher Luxon, he was brought back into the fold.

In January this year, he was promoted and given the portfolios of agriculture and climate change.

Despite the “significant highs” and “very challenging lows”, Muller says the single thing he’s most proud of from his MP career was the work that didn’t necessarily get much spotlight.

“The thing I’m most proud of is the individuals me and my team in Pāpāmoa have helped, from families and individuals who have issues and challenges navigating government bureaucracy, be it health services, immigration, disability access, whatever it was.

“They are not the public part of the job but I found huge satisfaction from that.”

Muller said his career as MP had been mixed with some wins – new roads and new schools for the region – and some “frustrations” – the delay in the Takitimu North Link and new mental health facilities being built or getting a 24-hour medical care centre for Pāpāmoa.

“The privilege of representing this community with its fast-growing needs and getting support from Wellington has been absolutely the highlight of my life. It has meant the world to me to be able to do it.

“I feel very proud and humbled.”

Muller said the decision was a personal one made with Michelle and his family after having the prospect of retiring ruminate in his mind for a couple of weeks.

“It was really hard. I really love working with Chris [Luxon] and Nicola [Willis]. It will be a scrap but we will win [the election], and I’ve had agriculture and climate change – two of my favourite roles.

“But we’re talking about 120 hours of work if you are a Cabinet minister, and I didn’t have enough fire in the belly for it – not for another three years.”

Back in 2014, Muller then likened his first day at Parliament to the first day of school.

“I no longer feel like I’m the third former or Year 9 on my first day. I feel like I’m at the end of Year 13,” he said.

“I’ve had a hugely formative experience being MP. I wouldn’t change any of it.

“I regret the fact I had a breakdown of course but in terms of politics, no regrets.”

Over the past nine years, Muller said he has noticed politics was becoming more febrile and negative.

“In my opinion, it feels more pointed and more toxic than it was 10 years ago.

“People hold all sorts of views online, regardless of their political stripes.”

Asked if this was why he was stepping down, Muller said “it’s one of the reasons”.

“It was no one issue or one point in time. It was a sum of a whole lot of things. I just didn’t have the fire in the belly.

Muller said he was “immensely thankful” for the support and loyalty of his constituents.

While he has no immediate plans for what he’ll do next when his term ends on October 14, he plans on spending time reflecting with Michelle and the family.

“Obviously, I love agriculture and I love trade and the export sectors really interest me but I have nothing in mind, no particular plan. We’ll just have to see where the next chapter takes me,” he said.

Tauranga commission chairwoman Anne Tolley. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga leaders reflect on Muller’s retirement

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley, a former National MP, said Muller was “highly respected” and would be missed.

Muller’s commercial experience meant he had done “a very good job” for the local kiwifruit industry, Tolley said.

“He’ll be sadly missed by them because he has a good understanding of their needs and he’s represented them well.

“From what I’ve heard, he’s represented his constituents well and he will be missed.”

Tolley said Muller’s retirement meant the National Party would have “a couple of fresh faces” with a new Bay of Plenty MP to be selected and with Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, who won the Tauranga byelection in June last year.

“Every party has to renew and make sure that they do get those new people to come in and this is an ideal time, I think, for the National Party to do that.”

Margaret Murray-Benge. Photo / George Novak

Western Bay of Plenty District councillor and long-time National supporter Margaret Murray-Benge said Muller came to her before he was selected and she thought he was “full of potential” with “much to contribute”.

“It’s sad that he’s decided that politics isn’t for him, but life goes on and he will go on and do well I’m sure.”

Asked what his retirement meant for the National Party, Murray-Benge said there were “young people waiting in the wings” who would “love to have a try”.

“I think there’s plenty of talent there just waiting to express itself.

“It’s really important that National selects a good candidate that people can trust and have confidence in.”

Asked what she would like to see in the next MP, she said a young person who had experience within and knew the local community.

“And one that’s vocal and can express themselves well and stand up to the cut and thrust of Wellington and Parliament.

“I’m very pleased he has great family support around him and good friends within the community. And then we will watch closely and see how he actually takes that potential to another stage in his life.”

Labour Party list MP Angie Warren-Clark. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark said Muller was a “gentleman” and a “friend,” even though they were in separate parties.

“I know it wouldn’t have been an easy decision and I respect him for making it.”

Asked how his performance had been in the last few years as an MP, Warren-Clark said Muller had worked “diligently and consistently” for his party.

“His last ranking has shown that he has rehabilitated himself.”

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said Muller had been a colleague and a “good friend”.

“I think he’s worked extremely hard and can be proud of everything he’s done, particularly locally as a constituent MP. I know that party members and locals have a lot of affection for him.”

He wished Muller and his family the “very best” for the next steps in his future.

McClay said he was “absolutely” looking forward to taking on the “very important” agriculture portfolio.

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell said he was “really saddened” to hear of Muller’s retirement.

He hoped Muller and his family were doing well and were excited for the next chapter in their lives.

Western Bay of Plenty district mayor James Denyer.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor James Denyer said he had enjoyed getting to know Muller during his term as a councillor and as mayor.

“He’s represented the constituency well and we’ll miss his contribution.

“I hope the National Party can find another candidate who can serve as well as he did.”

Asked what he would like to see in the next MP, Denyer said “engagement with our council” to discuss issues of “mutual interest”.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said Muller was “really appreciated” by businesses because he came from a business background.

“More importantly, he’s really pragmatic and he has the best interests of businesses in the area and the wider economy at heart.”

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said Muller had a “long relationship” with the wider Western Bay business community and had been elected onto the Chamber’s board when he was a Zespri.

“During Covid-19 lockdowns, he helped spread the word of the support made available to local businesses, including the Chamber’s services.”

The Chamber thanked Muller for his nine years of public service and wished him the best for the future.





National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Alex Burton

In a statement, National leader Christopher Luxon said Muller had been a “deep-thinking and hard-working” MP and thanked him for his service to the party, the public and the Bay of Plenty.

“Every politician needs a team behind them and I thank Todd’s family, current and former staff, and party members in his electorate for their support of him.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald