Nathan Te Hana accused of Linwood, Christchurch murder back in court

Nathan Te Hana has been charged with murder. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch man accused of killing his flatmate has appeared in court this morning and could stand trial for murder next year.

Michael Joseph Graham, 57, was found dead at a house on England St, Linwood, last month.

Emergency services were called at 2.50pm on January 3 and told he needed medical assistance.

When they arrived he was dead.

Nathan Ihaka Te Hana, 46, was arrested and first appeared at Christchurch District Court on January 6.

Today at the High Court in Christchurch, his lawyer Bridget Ayrey asked for a further short adjournment before pleas will be taken.

If the charges are to be defended, a likely trial will begin on May 2, 2022, the court heard.

Te Hana was remanded in custody without plea until February 26. He will be expected to enter pleas that day.

Friends of Graham were shocked by his death.

One woman who had known him all her life said it was "upsetting" to hear what had happened to him.

"Michael was a softie who sadly got stuck in the world of addiction," she said.

"He tried a number of times to get his life back on track but could not sustain it.

"We all liked Michael, so it is with a heavy heart many of us are extremely sorry this was his ending."

The woman said Graham was unemployed and single.

She contacted the Herald after learning of his death because she wanted people to know his name.

"He had such huge potential but sadly he never got to use it," she said.

"All he ever wanted was a loving wife and family."