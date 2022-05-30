Napier's Meeanee Hotel ram raided, ATM stolen

A stolen vehicle was used to ram raid Meeanee Hotel on Meeanee Rd early Tuesday morning, and an ATM was stolen. Photo / NZME

A stolen vehicle was used to ram raid Meeanee Hotel on Meeanee Rd early Tuesday morning, and an ATM was stolen. Photo / NZME

A stolen vehicle was used to ram raid Meeanee Hotel and steal its ATM on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said a green Ford Courier was used to ram the front foyer entrance of the hotel on Meeanee Rd, near Napier, about 5.30am.

"An ATM machine was stolen, before the offenders left the scene in the Ford Courier, driving north along Willowbank Road towards Napier," police said.



"The vehicle, registration BJT604, had been stolen from Taradale overnight."

Police are searching for witnesses to the incident and would like to hear from anyone who was in the Meeanee area around the time of the ram raid, as well as anyone who may have seen the vehicle since.

"If you can help, please get in touch with us via 105 and quote file number 220531/0490."



"Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."