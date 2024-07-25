Traffic management will be in place overnight this weekend on State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa while crews undertake emergency rock scaling to remove rocks from a slip.
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said stop/stop traffic management, where traffic is held in both directions, will be in place just north of Waikare Gorge Bailey Bridge from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, July 28.
A rockfall overnight Tuesday initially blocked both lanes before it was quickly cleared and the road opened to a single lane with traffic management and a lower speed limit in place.
Acting system manager Ray Edwards said a subsequent geotechnical engineer assessment found additional rocks that needed to be removed as soon as possible.