The reopening of SH5 follows the successful running of freight convoys last week. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō reopened to all traffic this morning but during daylight hours only.

The highway has been closed since Cyclone Gabrielle caused a large slip between Te Pohue and Glengarry on February 14.

SH5 will be open between 7am and 7pm with closure points at SH2 (Kaimata Rd), Glengarry Road and Matea Rd overnight.

Associate Minister of Transport Kiri Allan said SH5 was a critical access point into Hawke’s Bay and the Government welcomed the news.

“Restoring this connection is a milestone for the region following the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, and a critical step to provide resilient and safe connections for local businesses in the farming, horticulture and tourism industries.

“It will also reconnect friends and whānau and make it easier and faster for people to access essential goods and services, such as food and healthcare, get their kids to school, return to work and run their businesses,” Allan said.

The reopening of SH5 followed the successful running of freight convoys last week and meant people would again be able to drive directly between Napier and Taupō.

This journey usually takes 1 hour 40 minutes but the detour route that had been in place can take up to five hours, with drivers forced to travel south as far as Woodville, near Palmerston North, before heading back up the island for around 250km to get to Taupō.

“I’d like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone involved in the reopening of SH5, in particular the roading contractors who have been working hard at both the Napier and Taupō ends of the highway to ensure the road is safe for everyone who relies on this critical connection,” Allan said.

While the road is safe, temporary speed restrictions and other traffic management measures will be in place as contractors continue to work hard on a number of damaged sites along the highway.