The long delays along SH5 on Sunday evening. Photo / Facebook

A long queue which saw motorists crawling along SH5 between Taupo and Napier on Sunday evening was the result of a traffic-light fault.

Drivers heading south towards Napier along SH5 reported being stuck at roadworks for up to 45 minutes at Te Pōhue.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said “an issue” with temporary traffic lights caused the delay at the site.

The spokesperson said a contractor had since fixed the problem.

“This site at Te Pōhue is currently being rebuilt. The area was being controlled by a 30km/h temporary speed limit, with both lanes open.

“Due to the poor weather conditions, and motorists failing to adhere to the temporary speed limit, damage was being caused to the surface.

“A decision was made to put traffic signals in place, for the safety of the travelling public and to protect the road surface.

“The lights were operating automatically.

“On Sunday, we were made aware of an issue with one of the signals creating delays.”

The spokesperson said a contractor then opened the road back up to both lanes, under the 30km/h speed limit, until the lights were fixed.

“We understand some drivers’ frustration and we want to thank people for their understanding and patience.”

On Monday, there were no large delays reported through that section of SH5.

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi announced on Monday that “a failed culvert” had closed the northbound lane at another section of SH5 Napier-Taupo Rd, near Tarawera.

“There is a stop/go traffic management with 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Please take extra care along this route,” a Waka Kotahi statement read.