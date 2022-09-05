Napier-Taupō Rd closed by snow

The Napier-Taupo has been closed until further notice.

The Napier-Taupō Rd has been closed due to snowfall overnight.

Up to 20cm of snow was forecast on the road until daybreak by MetService.

Waka Kotahi NZTA wrote on Facebook this morning that:

"Due to snowfall overnight both State Highway 5 - between Taupō and Napier - and State Highway 1 (Desert Rd) between Rangipo and Waiouru - are closed."

It advised travellers to delay their journeys.

Printing of the Hawke's Bay Today was shifted to Masterton overnight in anticipation of the snow.

The paper is expected to arrive, but there may be some minor delivery delays, and the usual weekly travel liftout (which is printed in Auckland) will instead be included in tomorrow's paper if conditions clear.

