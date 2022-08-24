Napier supermarket strikes second division Lotto gold twice in two draws

It has been a lucky week for Greenmeadows New World, having sold a Second Division winning Lotto ticket two Lotto draws in a row. Photo / NZME

It has been a lucky week for Greenmeadows New World, and some of its shoppers - it's now sold two a second division winning Lotto ticket in both of the week's draws.

Two Napier Lotto players each won a $26,762 Second Division prize in the Wednesday night Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold through MyLotto and at Greenmeadows New World.

Two Second Division prize winning tickets for $23,481 were also sold through MyLotto and at Greenmeadows New World in Lotto draw last Saturday.

Greenmeadows New World sold a winning Second Division ticket for $20,779 in July and has previously sold an $800,000 Strike Four ticket in July 2021 and a $1m Lotto First Division winning ticket in June 2021.

The Wednesday night winners were two of the seven lucky Lotto players across the country who won the second division prize.

Of those other winners, one was sold in Thames-Coromandel through MyLotto, one was sold in Porirua at New World Paremata, one was sold in Nelson at Countdown Richmond, one was sold on the West Coast through MyLotto and one was sold in Rangiora at the Rangiora New World Supermarket.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.