Police execute a search warrant outside a home in Napier on Thursday night. Photo / NZME

A man has been arrested and a cache of weapons found after police stormed several addresses in Napier to disrupt increased gang activity in the area.

Hawke’s Bay Police said ongoing investigations, as part of Operation Cobalt, led to the search warrants on Thursday night and at one address they found firearms, ammunition and several weapons including hunting bows and knives.

One of the warrants led to a cordon being put in place on Taradale Rd and traffic diverted for several hours just after 8pm.

A 42-year-old male was arrested and charged with firearm and drug-related offending and was due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Friday.

Hawke’s Bay Police said they wanted to thank the community for their patience while the search warrants were being executed.

“Unlawful gang-related activity will not be tolerated,” the statement said.