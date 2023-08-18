Napier residents warm up to Luxon and team on a cold winter’s night

National leader Christopher Luxon and his Hawke's Bay candidates mingle with the crowd at Market St in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

National leader Christopher Luxon made his way to Hawke’s Bay on Friday as part of the party’s Get NZ Back on Track campaign tour.

Alongside Tukituki candidate Catherine Wedd and Napier candidate Katie Nimon, Luxon spoke to eager punters at Market St bar before heading to a public meeting at the Napier Municipal Theatre.

“It’s a great chance to hear from locals as to what is going on and what they hope we will or won’t do in government,” Luxon told Hawke’s Bay Today.

On the topic of cyclone recovery, Luxon said National was committed to the region and continuing to work with the Government leading up to the election.

“The key messages I want people to understand is that we’ve tried to work in a really bipartisan way from the beginning. This is not a political issue; this is about getting the region back on its feet as quickly as possible.”

Luxon also commended his local candidates, who joined him at the municipal theatre.

“Most importantly for me, [Nimon] is deeply passionate about the region and what I can tell you now is that this region needs two really great MPs with Katie Nimon and Catherine Wedd.

“They are great representatives that will champion and advocate so well for the region. That’s what this region’s been missing.”

