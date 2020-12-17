Napier Port ship fire under control after toxic smoke and explosions force evacuations

A large fire aboard a ship at Napier Port forced the evacuation of crew undertaking their 14-day Covid-19 isolation period.

Flames and smoke billow from a ship in Napier Port. Photo / Paul Taylor

As explosions rang out, and acrid smoke soared across the city, locals too were forced to evacuate and take cover inside for their own health.

Emergency services were called to the fire on board the Kota Bahagia ship at 10.45am on Friday.

The fire as seen at 12pm, just after a fresh explosion was heard on board the ship. Photo / Paul Taylor

A large black cloud of smoke, and pockets of flames, could be seen coming from the ship, and an "unreal" number of explosions were heard by those close by.

Firefighters who boarded the ship announced at 1.30pm that the fire was under control.

A Napier Port spokeswoman said the crew on board the ship, who were undertaking their mandatory Covid-19 14-day isolation, were amongst those evacuated from the area.

They had been transferred to another separate facility on port, she said.

The ship's engineer and captain stayed on board to help firefighters quell the flames.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones said all the crew were to be tested for Covid-19 on Friday afternoon as a precautionary measure.

Jones said the risk of any of the crew having Covid-19 was low as the ship had been at sea for 17 days after leaving China.

The ship had been unloading containers at the time the fire started, a witness says. Photo / Paul Taylor

A total of 19 fire trucks attended the blaze, including crews from Palmerston North, while one ambulance remained on stand-by.

Firefighters and the ship's engineers battled the fire on board the ship, while other crews cooled the side of the boat with water.

A Napier Port spokeswoman said everyone was "safe and accounted for".

The port's annual shareholder meeting was ironically taking place down the road at the Napier War Memorial Centre at the time the fire broke out.

"It's thick black smoke, you can barely see the ship. It's billowing out of what looks like an engine.'' Photo / Paul Taylor

The Kota Bahagia, a general 161m long cargo ship built in Singapore in 2011, docked at the port at 3am on Thursday.

A witness at the scene said the ship had a number of wind turbines aboard.

Local resident Bryan Edwards said he was informed on Friday afternoon that his newly purchased freeze dryer was a part of the cargo on the ship.

"We're told our cargo stuff is right under where the fire is. It's disappointing to be honest," he said.

Kendall O'Connor spotted the smoke from Ahuriri. Photo / Supplied

Truck driver Stuart Markham, who was in a queue at the port's container terminal, said he and six other trucks heard a number of "internal explosions" before being evacuated.

"The amount of bangs going on was unreal," he said.

Markham said smoke billowed from under a crane on the ship, before another explosion was felt about 12pm.

The fire as viewed from Bluff Hill. Photo / Paul Taylor

A witness at the scene said people at the Bluff Hill lookout, which provides a panoramic view of the port, initially packed the viewing platform to watch before thinning out as they started coughing.

"Smoke on Hornesy Rd is making it hard to breath. Our faces are beginning to sting."

Police wearing masks urged the public to stay away from the lookout, telling those there that the fumes could be toxic. A number of roads including Breakwater and Battery Rds were closed.

Dr Jones encouraged nearby residents to keep windows and doors shut to keep the smoke out.

He said symptoms, which include irritated eyes, nose, throat and airways, as well as sore throat, coughing and difficulty breathing, often disappear soon after exposure.

'It's billowing out': Explosions heard as fire starts on a ship at Napier Port. Video / Supplied

"People who have difficulty breathing, have a prolonged cough or tightness in their chest should call their GP or Healthline," he added.

Port operations had been stopped for the day but limited bulk cargo operations were expected to resume by 3pm, when the road cordons currently blocking traffic to the port were also expected to be lifted.

The fire also led to the cancellation of one KiwiRail service from Palmerston North to Napier.

Container operations, including container receival and delivery, will be closed at the port for the rest of Friday and reopen at 7am on Saturday.

The Thames I and II Depots are still operating as per normal hours of operation.