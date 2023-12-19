You can feel nostalgic at the Generations of Fun exhibition, the newest display at the Faraday Museum of Technology, Napier. Reporter Mitchell Hageman talks with Faraday manager Sharyn Phillips. Video / Warren Buckland

The age-old store trope of ‘look, don’t touch’ has gone out the window at Napier’s Faraday Museum this month, with its new interactive exhibition exploring the best of toys past and present.

Slot cars, Meccano, Lego, and even a vintage gaming console are all playable should you visit Hawke’s Bay’s newest untapped treasure trove of nostalgia.

And, if like many, you’ve seen the recent Barbie movie or any of the blockbuster Transformers flicks, you’ll want to check out the hundreds of these toys on display as well.

Faraday Museum of Technology manager Sharyn Phillips (right) adjusts Lego flowers at the Generations of Fun exhibition in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

“That was my Saturday night project,” Faraday manager Sharyn Phillips, who had herself created an impressive Lego structure containing a working Thomas the Tank Engine.

“A couple of the volunteers have also helped with some new additions.”

An impressive Lego Christmas structure made by Faraday Centre manager Sharyn Phillips and staff. Photo / Warren Buckland

Phillips got the inspiration for the new ‘Generations of Fun’ exhibition after inheriting a vintage dollhouse that previously sat at the Napier Library.

She said it had been sitting in her office at the Faraday, and when an idea for a new exhibit was needed, nostalgia instantly came to mind.

“I thought what are we going to do for summer? We have to do something as cool as we did last year with the Lego exhibition.”

A collection of Transformers toys from over the years at the Faraday's Generations of Fun show. Photo / Warren Buckland

A call soon went out to the people of Hawke’s Bay for any old toy donations or loans. Phillips received everything from Strawberry Shortcake figures to dolls dating back to the 1800′s.

“The Faraday Museum is really about storytelling across the generations, each item here can spark a conversation and ignite the imagination,” she said.

“Where a hands-on museum and the whole idea is about learning through play.”

Generations of Fun takes up a large chunk of the Faraday Museum of Technology's floor. Photo / Warren Buckland

Each exhibit also tells people a little bit about the history behind the toy.

“This is a fun show that really gives people the opportunity to step back in time and revisit the toys they played with when they were children, and to introduce those to kids today, who may be more familiar with X-Box than they are with Scalextric.”

There are also black and white interactive ‘sets’ or ‘photobooths’ so people can enjoy becoming part of the set alongside the toys.

Phillips said so far, it’s not only those coming to view the exhibit that have benefited from it.

“I think the Faraday team is having just as much fun as the visitors.”

Anyone wanting to experience the exhibit for themselves should head to the Faraday before March 16.

Reporter Mitchell Hageman (left) and Faraday manager Sharyn Phillips enjoy a slot car race at Generations of Fun. Photo / Warren Buckland

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.