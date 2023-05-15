Mustafa Can, with ball at toe, pictured playing for Napier Marist against Massey University in 2020. He scored two goals in Saturday's 3-1 Chatham Cup Round 1 win over Massey in Palmerston North. Photo / Napier Marist FC

Hawke’s Bay will have two teams in the second round of the centenary year Chatham Cup national men’s football knockout as a result of Napier Marist’s 3-1 away win over Massey University at Memorial Park, Palmerston North on Saturday.

In the cup for the first time since 2019, it was the sixth win in six games this season for Marist, unbeaten at the top of Hawke’s Bay’s YORB Pacific Premiership and having also won their opening match in the Central region Federation Cup.

In Round 2 at King’s Birthday Weekend they will join five-times cup winner Napier City Rovers, which had a Round 1 bye, but the Cup draw hadn’t been announced by Monday night.

The Rovers won Chatham Cup finals in 1985, 1993, 2000, 2002 and 2019, a total of five wins bettered by only four other clubs in the cup’s 100 years and the most by any club outside of Auckland-North Shore and Christchurch.

Marist coach Brett Angel had reckoned it would be a tough trip away, and it remained so until well into the second half at Memorial Park when, after each side had “missed a few”, Mustafa Can scored the first goal of the match, in the 56th minute.

Rueben Moffitt made it 2-0 to Marist in the 65th, Patrick Smiler pulled one back for Massey in the 85th, and Can got his second in the 90th minute, with a click or two of injury time to play.

“They did well,” Angel said. “It was even-stevens for a start. We missed a few, they missed a few, but I think we were a little more clinical in the second half.”

Marist have scored 20 goals in their games this season and conceded just three. It’s not the first time the club’s reached Round 2 in the Cup - it did in 2019 when it exited in a 1-3 Queen’s Birthday Weekend loss to Stop Out in Wellington, after Can scored twice in a 5-2 Round 1 win over New Plymouth Rangers. And in 2017 they did it again, after beating Gisborne Thistle 2-0 in a qualifying round match in Napier and the Red Sox 4-3 in a Round 1 match in Palmerston North - their first wins in Chatham Cup football.

Meanwhile, the Havelock North Wanders women’s team, which returned to Central League football this season, made it through to the second round of the Kate Sheppard Cup without kicking a ball, after Taranaki side Kaitaki defaulted their match which was to have been played at Guthrie Park, Havelock North, on Sunday.