Napier man jailed for five years for 'monstrous' child pornography

Connor Graham's offending spanned the years 2014 to 2021. Photo / NZME

A Napier man has been sentenced to more than five years in jail for having and distributing pornography showing the "most serious and depraved offending" against children from a very young age.

Connor Hayden Graham, 24, appeared in the Napier District Court for sentence after earlier pleading guilty to nine representative charges of possessing or distributing computer photo and video files depicting sexual abuse and exploitation of children as young as six months.

The charges related to more than 4700 files, held on a phone or on social media or cloud storage accounts, which came to the attention of the Department of Internal Affairs after it was tipped off by law enforcement agencies overseas.

Graham sat with his head down in the dock as Judge Andy Nicholls sentenced him to five years and five months in prison.

Counsel Michael Blaschke, prosecuting for Internal Affairs, said some of the material depicted the "most serious and depraved offending against children".

The judge called the worst content "confronting" and "monstrous".

The court has been told that some of the files in Graham's collection depicted the graphic sexual abuse of infants. Others showed very young children being tortured or abused by adults or other children.

His activity on the phone and cloud storage sites spanned the years 2014 to 2021.

One of the extreme files in Graham's collection was a video of a girl aged about 12 months which had been created by Australian Peter Scully, who operated a pay-per-view child pornography website and was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Philippines in 2016.

Graham used a photograph of a teenage girl to connect with people online. Once, when challenged by another user about his fake profile, he said he used it "so people will actually talk to me".

The young woman read a victim impact statement to the court on Thursday. Judge Nicholls thanked her for it and suppressed its contents, along with all details which would identify her.

The charges against Graham were filed by Internal Affairs under the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act 1993, which deems material that promotes or supports the exploitation of children for sexual purposes an objectionable publication.

Possessing an objectionable publication is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Knowingly distributing an objectionable publication has a maximum sentence of 14 years.