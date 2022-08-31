The man appeared in the Napier District Court. Photo / NZME

A Napier man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges alleging that he impersonated a medical practitioner and performed operations he wasn't permitted to do.

The man appeared in the Napier District Court on Wednesday. Judge Russell Collins granted interim name suppression and remanded him to appear again on October 13.

The prosecution has been brought by the Ministry of Health, which was represented via audio-video link by a Wellington senior Crown prosecutor, Fiona Cleary.

There were 14 charges of impersonating a medical practitioner and five of performing a not permitted operation.

The ministry said in an email that it would not be commenting further at this stage as the matter was now before the courts.