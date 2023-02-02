Kina, sea cucumber and some crayfish were spotted among the dead sealife washed up at Ahuriri on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Beachgoers are being warned not to gather any of the hundreds of sea creatures that have washed ashore at Ahuriri in Napier on Thursday afternoon.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council posted on Facebook that they had received reports of dead sea life washing up on the beach at Hardinge Road about 2pm.

Hawke’s Bay Today reporters at the scene spotted people leaving with bagloads of the bounty.

“Our scientists are on their way to assess this situation and they are in touch with Ministry for Primary Industries and the Department of Conservation,” the post said.

“People should not gather shellfish or sea life in this area.”

Among the dead sealife that can be spotted at the shore are kina, sea cucumber some crayfish.

