James Lovie shows off the new major incident support vehicle in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A grunty new ambulance brought into Napier to deal with weather disasters and other major events will be capable of treating up to 50 people at once.

A new Major Incident Support Team (Mist) vehicle has arrived in Napier for Hato Hone St John to use.

It has bulk medical equipment capable of treating up to 50 patients, as well as stretchers, an inflatable rescue shelter, generator, scene lighting, and other vital communications equipment.

Brendon Hutchinson, Hato Hone St John district operations manager, said the Mist vehicle was a crucial addition to the region’s emergency fleet, especially after recent weather events.

“As the frequency of extreme weather events increases, so does the pressure on our services,” he said.

“Having this new Mist vehicle will enable us to better respond to emergencies as they arise.”

Hato Hone St John said the deployment of the new Mist vehicle had been made possible thanks to the generosity of New Zealanders who donated to its Light the Way Annual Appeal 2023.

New volunteers were also being sought to assist with Mist operations in the region.

Volunteers would receive full training up to Coordinated Incident Management System (CIMS) Level 2, which includes risk management and driver training, Mist-specific training, and an internationally recognised qualification.

“Our Major Incident Support Teams provide critical operational support to frontline ambulance staff in areas such as radio communications, logistics, patient admin and tracking, welfare, and fleet movement,” said St John volunteer support manager Michelle Gillman.

“Our teams also assist our Event Health Services team with large-scale events such as concerts, festivals, and sporting events.”

The new Mist vehicle is capable of treating up to 50 patients. Photo / Paul Taylor

Gillman said the job would suit people who were positive, practical, calm under pressure and adaptive to change. Applicants also didn’t need to have any clinical experience.

A dedication ceremony for the new Mist vehicle will be held on August 7, which coincides with the opening of the new Napier ambulance station.