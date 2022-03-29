Napier eye surgeon saw patients while unvaccinated, loses registration

Dr Macdonald practices at Napier Eye Ophthalmology (pictured). Photo / Google Maps

A long-standing Napier eye surgeon can no longer practice in New Zealand after being deregistered and fined $8000 for allegedly seeing patients while unvaccinated.

Dr Phil Macdonald, who practices at Napier Eye Ophthalmology in Greenmeadows, has been hit with two fines by the Ministry of Health for breaching Covid health orders in December and January.

"The Ministry of Health has issued two infringement notices to a Napier eye surgeon for seeing patients while unvaccinated," a Ministry of Health statement read on Tuesday.

"Each infringement notice has a fee of $4000.

"Health practitioners, including medical doctors, can only offer in person health services if they are vaccinated for Covid 19 in accordance with the order."

The Ministry of Health confirmed Dr Macdonald had also been deregistered with the New Zealand Medical Council, meaning he can no longer practice in New Zealand.

A blurb on the Napier Eye Ophthalmology website stated Dr Macdonald specialises in cataracts and he has specialty training in eyelid surgery.

He has been practicing in Hawke's Bay for over 15 years.

Hawke's Bay Today has contacted Dr Macdonald for comment through his practice in Napier.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board declined to comment about the matter.

If anyone has been treated by Dr Macdonald since January 26, they are asked to email the Ministry of Health at info@health.govt.nz or phone 0800 855 066.

The Ministry of Health has also issued two fines to Dr Deepak Gupta, a Dunedin eye surgeon. Dr Gupta has also been deregistered, it was revealed on Tuesday.