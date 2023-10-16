Crews from two fire engines attended Napier courthouse on Friday, after part of the building was flooded by a sprinkler activation. Photo / Ric Stevens

Crews from two fire engines attended Napier courthouse on Friday, after part of the building was flooded by a sprinkler activation. Photo / Ric Stevens

The Napier courthouse remained closed on Tuesday, with priority cases transferred to Hastings, as damage caused by a sprinkler activation was assessed and repaired.

The Hastings courthouse was busy, with both Napier and Hastings matters being heard by different district court judges in different courtrooms. A High Court hearing was also scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The Napier courts have been closed since late on Friday morning when a sprinkler activated on the first floor, apparently in the cells area, soddening areas of the carpet in the first-floor waiting room and dripping water into the registry area of the ground floor below.

Alarms were activated and two fire engines attended the courthouse on Friday after the sprinkler went off.

Napier cases started being heard in Hastings on Friday afternoon and continued during Monday and Tuesday as the water damage was dealt with.

Jacquelyn Shannon, the group manager for courts and tribunals, regional service delivery at the Ministry of Justice, said all participants in court hearings were being contacted, either by the court or their lawyers.

If the Napier courthouse had to stay closed on Wednesday, a further update would be issued, she said.

Anyone with queries can phone 0800 COURTS, Shannon said.

A firefighter enters Napier courthouse as crews deal with a sprinkler activation. Photo / Ric Stevens











