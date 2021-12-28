Napier cordon lifted following armed police incident in Maraenui

Armed police appear to storm the property in Maraenui. Photo / Paul Taylor

Armed police who urged neighbours to stay in their homes as they stormed a house in Maraenui left the scene without further incident.

Residents were on Tuesday afternoon urged to stay inside as police, including the Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team (PNT), flocked to Gilray Ave in the Napier suburb.

A dog was led from the property before police with guns and a battering ram and appeared to storm the house about 3pm.

A witness said he heard what sounded like police knocking down a door and shouting.

About 4.10pm, the cordon along the residential street was lifted and most of the police left the area.

A police spokesperson said nothing "of interest" was found at the address.

The spokesperson said enquiries were "ongoing" but did not clarify the reason police were initially sent to the home.

"Police thank nearby residents for their understanding while we were in attendance."

A witness said the operation seemed to have been confined to one property and there had been about 12 armed officers at the scene at one stage.

A worker at a nearby petrol station, Challenge Maraenui on Bledisloe Rd, said things were a bit quieter than usual but he had not heard anything about the police operation.

He said the shop was still open and customers had been coming and going as usual throughout the afternoon.

Busy day for emergency services

Emergency services were kept busy on Tuesday attending serious incidents across Hawke's Bay, starting with the spiking of a vehicle in Hastings.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle had allegedly been stolen from a Flaxmere address early this morning before it was located and then stopped by police about 10.30am.

"Police located it and successfully deployed spikes on Wall Rd in Hastings," she said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving in a dangerous manner and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on January 7.



A 32-year-old man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Not long after that incident, a motorcycle rider came off their bike about 11.50am on Porangahau Rd, near Porangahau in southern Hawke's Bay.

Paramedics and a rescue helicopter went to the scene and treated the rider, who suffered moderate injuries.

The motorcyclist was flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Emergency services were then called to the beach at Porangahau about 1.30pm following reports of two swimmers in trouble in the water.

A Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter spokesman said when they arrived the two swimmers - a father and son - had managed to get to dry land.

They were flown to hospital as a precaution.