Have your say on changes to Napier's Carlyle St. Photo / Warren Buckland

Have your say on changes to Napier's Carlyle St. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier City Council is asking for the public’s input on changes to make Carlyle St a safer and easier street to use.

Previous community feedback has highlighted the need to make this busy street a safer route for all users and last year, Waka Kotahi awarded the city council $676,000 to make improvements to the street.

A survey is now open on sayitnapier.nz, where the community can share ideas on how to make the street more user-friendly.

Waka Kotahi’s Streets for People Programme aims to make it easier and faster to create safer, healthier, and more people-friendly streets.

Napier City Council is being supported by Waka Kotahi to work with the community to calm traffic, increase feelings of safety, and make the area a more enjoyable place to spend time in.

Principal transportation engineer Tony Mills says viable ideas from the community will be trialled temporarily.

“Because the changes are temporary, they’ll be designed to be installed and removed quickly and easily,” he said.

The effectiveness of the changes will be analysed using various methods, including speaking with regular users of the street, and using traffic analysis software.

“Carlyle St is an important route in and out of town and is home to a variety of businesses and organisations, including schools and kindys, so it’s important we do a thorough analysis of the trialled ideas to see what works best,” Mills said.

The Carlyle St survey will run until May.

Go to sayitnapier.nz/ncc/carlyle-street-streets-forpeople/ to have your say.



