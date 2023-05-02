Napier Boys’ High School reaches rugby semi-final in Japan

The Napier Boys High School and Kyoto Seisho first fifteens after their match in a schools rugby tournament in Japan. Photo / NBHS Rugby

The Napier Boys’ High School first fifteen rugby team has reached the semi-final of a 12-team invitation tournament in Japan.

Playing at the Sanix World Youth Tournament in Fukuoka, the team was unbeaten in pool play with wins over Japanese sides Keio 29-19 and Kyoto Seisho 27-7, and England school Brooksby Melton College 31-14.

Late on Thursday, Napier plays Hamilton Boys’ High School, the first meeting of the schools’ first fifteens since last year’s New Zealand secondary schools championship final and a last-minute 17-15 to the Waikato side.

They are the only New Zealand sides in the tournament which also includes six teams from Japan, and one each from Australia, Chinese Taipei and Korea.

Thursday’s match is being live-streamed through the tournament website from 4.40pm.