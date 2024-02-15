Out come the jewellery, the fashion and the cars of the 1930s - but Art Deco wouldn’t be what it is without the architecture. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Napier’s famous Art Deco Festival finally returned from a multi-year hiatus on Thursday, and you wouldn’t be remiss if you thought the town’s Sound Shell looked like a scene out of the 1976 kid-as-gangsters classic movie Bugsy Malone.

Hundreds of Hawke’s Bay school children from over 10 schools donned their best 20s and 30s-era costumes in the morning to attend the Junior Gatsby Picnic, one of the first events of the long-awaited festival after years of cancellations due to Covid and Cyclone Gabrielle last year.

Kids from schools across Hawke's Bay kicked off Napier's Art Deco Festival in style at the Sound Shell on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Unlike the scenes in town one year ago, the sun was shining, and children cheering could be heard from the other end of town as the masses enjoyed live music, games, street performers, food and the classic cars on show.

It wasn’t just an excuse to bunk off school; there were learning elements at play as well.

“We’re looking at Kahungunu this term and what it was like, particularly for Māori in the 1920s and 30s,” said Natalie Munson, a teacher at Hastings’ Irongate School.

There was also a special sheet to fill out, where students answered a variety of questions before putting them in a draw in order to win special Art Deco prizes.

Irongate tamariki Daniel Douglas (left) and Caleb Te Kani dress up as 1930s sailors for the Junior Gatsby Picnic. Photo / Paul Taylor

Munson, who was there with fellow teacher Amanda McLean, said the kids were “loving it”.

The photo opportunities, classic cars and dressing up proved the biggest hits.

“They’re really getting into the whole groove. They’re dressed as kids from that era.”

Hereworth School relief teacher Katie Moore, from the UK, had dressed up for the occasion with her students, who were there for the first time.

“We’re all excited to be dressed up. It’s a beautiful day with beautiful weather.”

Primary student Poppy Milnes said “everything” was fun at the event, and she and her mates were hoping to win the prizes.

“It’s an amazing turnout from schools, with kids all eager to participate in the dancing and singing. They’re getting right into the atmosphere, and it’s so beautiful to see,” festival event manager Jess Leslie said.

Teacher Katie Moore (top) with Hereworth School students Elise Howard (left) Poppy Milnes and Isla Robinson. Photo / Paul Taylor

“It’s been a long time coming, and obviously with the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle being thrown in there for good measure, we’re so excited to have kicked off with a beautiful pōwhiri [ahead of] an array of incredible free events.”

The opening day’s festivities were set to continue at night, with the first Warbird flyover set to grace the skies over Hastings.

Other events set to stun over the coming days include the adult’s version - the Tremains Gatsby Picnic - on Sunday and the Night With The Stars concert on Friday, both at the Sound Shell.

Festival event manager Jess Leslie said it was "incredible" to see so many schools kick off the festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.