Australian Army soldiers talk with local citizens during a community engagement patrol through Honiara, Solomon Islands. Photo / Australia Defence Force via AP

Australian Army soldiers talk with local citizens during a community engagement patrol through Honiara, Solomon Islands. Photo / Australia Defence Force via AP

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says it would be "very concerning" if a purported agreement for security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands turned out to be genuine.

The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is considering a broader security agreement covering the military, an official of the Pacific island nation's government told Reuters.

A draft copy of a security memorandum of understanding has been leaked to social media, indicating Beijing could be allowed to deploy forces - including police and military - to the Solomon Islands to protect the safety of Chinese personnel and projects there.

The draft also provides for Chinese naval ships to carry out logistical replenishments in Solomon Islands, fuelling speculation it would be a step towards a Chinese military base in the region, Reuters has reported.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mahuta said she was aware of the purported agreement for security cooperation between China and Solomon Islands, which has been shared on social media.

"If genuine, this agreement would be very concerning. Such agreements will always be the right of any sovereign country to enter into. However, developments within this purported agreement could destabilise the current institutions and arrangements that have long underpinned the Pacific region's security.

"This would not benefit New Zealand or our Pacific neighbours."

The Solomon Islands switched allegiances from Taiwan to China in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November.

New Zealand and Solomon Islands were "long-standing partners", including in the area of security, and had an active police and NZDF presence there, Mahuta said.

New Zealand sent dozens of soldiers and police officers there in December to assist the local government amid the deadly rioting and unrest, alongside an Australian effort.

Mahuta said New Zealand's High Commissioner in Honiara was raising concerns with the Solomon Islands government and she would be raising concerns directly with China.

"We encourage all partners in the Pacific to be transparent with their actions and intentions, and encourage assistance to be targeted in a manner that enables inclusive and sustainable development and supports regional stability.

"We also strongly support Pacific regional cooperation on security issues as enshrined in the Pacific Islands Forum's Biketawa Declaration.

"We will continue to work closely with all partners to advance the best interests of the Pacific region and New Zealand is focused on supporting long-term resilience outcomes in the Pacific, in line with Pacific priorities."

The security pact is likely to also concern the United States, which said in February it planned to open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, citing concerns China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands.