Levonne Wensor, 48, was found dead at her New Plymouth home on February 14 this year. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Levonne Wensor, 48, was found dead at her New Plymouth home on February 14 this year. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A Taranaki man accused of murdering his wife on Valentine's Day this year is now being held in a psychiatric facility, where he refuses to engage with forensic experts.

Henry Wensor can now be named as the man alleged to have killed Levonne Wensor, 48, after name suppression lapsed on Friday in the High Court at New Plymouth.

Henry, also 48, faces a charge of murder (stabbing/cutting weapon) after Levonne was found dead at their New Plymouth home on February 14.

In court, Justice Simon France said a report had been ordered to determine the mental health of Henry but he did not want to engage with the forensic psychiatrist.

Defence counsel Rob Weir said the issue was whether that constitutes unfitness to plead.

Weir has sought a further report for his client, and said legal aid had been approved.

Justice France said the case would proceed to trial on February 13, 2023.

He instructed Weir to inform the court as to when the report would be ready and then a date would be allocated to hear evidence around Henry's fitness to plead.

Henry, who appeared in court via audio-visual link, is currently being held in a mental health facility, having been transferred from prison custody.

Justice France made an order that allowed him to remain in the facility but said if there came a time when experts said he no longer needed to be there, he would return to prison custody.

Henry has a history of mental health issues, Justice France said, and the court has previously heard that he was a potential suicide risk.

According to court documents, Henry was employed as a builder. It is understood that Levonne worked as a receptionist at a kindergarten.

They have two children and a grandchild.

Henry will return to court on August 23 for a further case review hearing.