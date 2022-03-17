A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

Police have named the pedestrian who died after he was struck by four vehicles on State Highway 1 near Tirau.

He was Teacher Henry Heretama, 42, of Huntly.

Heretama was walking on State Highway 1 in Pairere heading towards Tirau when hit by a vehicle at about 8.30pm on March 12.

Police have extended their condolences to his friends and whānau and thanked those who have already come forward with information in relation to the crash.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing but police believe Heretama was struck by the first vehicle before three others later hit him.

A traumatised eyewitness described seeing one of those impacts to the Herald, saying she would need therapy after what she saw.

The young woman said she "saw way too much" and was just metres from the man during the final "horrific" collision.

Residents along the rural stretch of State Highway 1 were shocked to learn a pedestrian who died near their home had been struck by four separate vehicles.

Pairere resident Heather Baxter said her family noticed lights outside their SH1 property on Saturday night after police blocked the road.

Baxter said they only learned someone had died the next morning.

"It was right outside our gate.

"It's terrible. We just can't believe it."

Baxter said the incident happened on a hill with a double passing lane. It was dark at the time of the accident and there was little room for pedestrians on the roadside verge.

She wondered where the man had been headed, given there was nothing in the area other than beef and dairy farms.

Police continue to appeal for further information and are interested in making contact with motorists who were in the area around 8:30pm.

Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation is urged to call 105 and quote file number 220313/9231.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.