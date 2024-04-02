A hero describes attempts to save victim of horrific sushi shop attack, Covid vaccine’s link to a healthy teen’s death and Auckland Airport's new-look facility opens to the public in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

A 79-year-old man has been arrested for performing an indecent act in front of young girls at Dunedin’s St Clair Beach.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called at 4.40pm yesterday and found the man “still naked” in a bushy embankment above the beach, close to Barnes Lookout.

“That’s normally where people go for that type of behaviour because it’s halfway between the Esplanade and Moana Rua Rd,” said Bond.

Police clothed the man, who was then arrested and charged with performing an indecent act in a public place.

The man was known to police but had no recent history, Bond said.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.



