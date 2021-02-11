Naked ambition? Parade-crashing burlesque dancer's cryptic Art Deco plans

Alesha Hunt, better known as Cherry Boomb, took to the streets of Napier at last year's Art Deco Festival dressed as the Spirit of Napier statue. Photo / Vhoycreative

A gatecrasher dressed in a risqué body painted costume at last year's Art Deco Festival's Vintage Car Parade in Napier has given a cryptic clue over her potential plans for this year's event.

Alesha Hunt, better known as Cherry Boomb, took to the streets of Napier dressed as the Spirit of Napier statue at the 2020 parade.

The burlesque performer was greeted with a mixed reaction to her painted-on outfit, with festival organisers saying they were "disappointed" at her actions.

When contacted over whether she was planning to make an appearance at this year's event, which is due to run from February 17 to 21, Hunt simply responded with a thumbs up.

When pushed for more details, Hunt, a regular performer at Paisley Stage and former Miss Burlesque New Zealand 2015, declined to comment on any specifics of her plans, but responded with a cryptic clue.

"Art speaks where words are unable to explain," she said.

The organisers of this year's Art Deco Festival have not responded to a request for comment.

Last year's Art Deco Trust fundraising and communications manager Steph Kennard said at the time that Cherry Boomb's appearance at the festival was not an official one.

"Her limited presence in the Vintage Car Parade was not officially sanctioned," Kennard said.

"The trust is disappointed anything would detract from the enjoyment of the Parade as a family-friendly event."

Following last year's spectacle, Hunt's body paint artist Meerlo, owner of Meerlo Creations, proclaimed to be the "Banksy of Napier".

But her costume, or lack of, caused a significant stir on social media:

One said: "All about her making a disgraceful spectacle of herself at what is a usually great family event. Certainly not what the Spirit of Napier is about."