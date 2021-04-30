Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Myth v history: The uncomfortable truth about the Treaty of Waitangi

10 minutes to read
An unknown artist's depiction of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840. Image / Alexander Turnbull Library

An unknown artist's depiction of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840. Image / Alexander Turnbull Library

By: Bernard Lagan

The notion that the Treaty of Waitangi was a righteous act that elevates New Zealand over Australia in its treatment of native peoples is confounded by an Oz-Kiwi historian's groundbreaking research. By Bernard Lagan.

When,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.