The invasive disease has the potential to damage many ecologically, economically, and culturally significant tree species including pōhutukawa, rāta, and mānuka which are members of the myrtle family.

Mauao has a large number of these trees, particularly pōhutukawa which often features in the many photographs taken of the mountain each summer.

Mauao Trust posted on its Facebook page yesterday that Myrtle Rust was “unfortunately now present on Mauao”.

It said its myrtle rust researcher met with scientists from Scion to analyse the rust.

The trust stated the rust was “so far, just a small outbreak that we know of”.

“Some areas may be able to be isolated to prevent it spreading, otherwise research is still being done around prevention.”

The Ministry of Primary Industries has long campaigned for the need for early detection and containment, where possible, of myrtle rust.

Myrtle rust spores are microscopic and travel large distances by wind, or by insects, birds, people, or machinery. It is believed that wind carried spores here from Australia, where myrtle rust was first found there in 2010.

“The best thing we can all do to stop the spread at this stage is keeping to the tracks. Please get that message out there,” the Trust stated.

People were encouraged to message the trust with a photo and location on Mauao if they found any rust on pōhutukawa.

The fungus has spread rapidly since the first case in New Zealand was identified in 2017.

Help track the spread of myrtle rust

It is important to understand where myrtle rust has spread to and where it is active. You can help by looking out for signs of myrtle rust.

If you suspect you have found the disease:

don’t touch it

take a clear in-focus photograph

submit the photograph to iNaturalist.

Make sure you label your finds as myrtle rust, noting what host plant it has been found on. This information helps experts confirm if the signs are correct.

More information can be found on the Ministry for Primary Industries or the Myrtle Rust website.



