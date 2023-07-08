My tastebuds had a ball over lunch with new GM of The Farm at Cape Kidnappers

The dining room at The Farm at Cape Kidnappers has stunning views.

New in town and working in the lap of luxury, the new general manager of The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, has settled right in and is loving every minute of her new role.

Fiona Winger was waiting for me as I stepped from the car at The Lodge.

It just so happened to be lunchtime so off to the dining room we went.

Winger is no stranger to luxury lodges having been manager at the Roberston Lodges’ sister property Matakauri in Queenstown for two years.

We hit it off immediately and fell into a relaxed chat over a delicious three-course meal cooked by sous chef Leyton Ashley who has worked at The Farm since October 2020 under the leadership and guidance of executive chef James Honore.

Winger has been in the hotel management business for 15 years.

“When I left school I really didn’t know what I wanted to do but I didn’t want to sit in a classroom or an office all day,” she said.

“So I went to Adelaide and did a hotel management course. It just seemed to call my name.”

Winger worked at the Sheraton in Melbourne before being transferred to Fiji.

“I just love what I do. I love meeting people from all walks of life. It’s exciting because you just never know who might walk through the door.

“It’s not just the guests either. It’s the people I work with as well. We get quite a few foreign staff members working on visas while they explore Hawke’s Bay.

“They bring their own set of skills to our team and together we ensure our guests enjoy an incredible experience.”

While Winger is originally from Auckland she and her partner are loving discovering all Hawke’s Bay has to offer.

“I have family here so I have childhood memories of travelling here. Now it is so exciting to see how the wine and food industry has developed.

Fiona Winger is the new general manager of The Farm at Cape Kidnappers.

“My partner and I both enjoy the outdoors and love to go camping and fishing.”

Winger is also keen to get involved in the community and intends to join a tennis club and do yoga: “I want to meet people”.

“That’s one of the reasons I would love to see locals coming to The Farm. It’s not just delicious food and wine and stunning views up here. We have a great team who are proud of what we have to offer.

“We love sharing our story with locals. We are right on your doorstep so come and have a look around in our can-am cars, visit the sanctuary or the farm, you can go all the way out to flat rock, or have a spa.”

The Farm also offers a shepherding experience, perfect for younger people who have never seen dogs mustering sheep or being shorn - great for family or friends visiting from the city.

“This is a unique experience,” Fiona said.

“It’s not a commercial venture, you are going onto a working farm. It’s as authentic as it gets.”

Jay Robertson, the owner of Robertson Lodges, said Winger had proven herself to be an exceptional leader during her time at Matakauri Lodge.

“Fiona’s promotion is a testament to her drive, determination and ability to bring fresh, youthful energy to the property. She has an innate understanding of our guests’ needs and our brand. Her passion for the industry and ability to provide unforgettable experiences for our guests make her the perfect fit for this role.

“We are committed to investing in our talent and fostering a culture of growth and development at Robertson Lodges, and we’re excited to see Fiona thrive in her new position,” he said.

Winger says she is thrilled to be in Hawke’s Bay and loves working at The Farm.

“My goals are to support and guide the team, look at the experiences we offer and bring them back to life after Covid, and get to the next level of sustainability.

“I feel fortunate to work for a world-class luxury lodge. There is always something to do so my day goes so fast.”

Did I mention we were eating lunch? Our waitress Keira was lovely. Lunch at The Farm is a set three-course menu that changes often. Dinner is a five-course menu.

On the menu the day I visited was Tidal Rock Pool: sea foliage, seaweed broth, lemon.

It actually did look like a tidal rock pool. It was simply divine. A scrumptious selection of perfectly cooked seafood.

Next was Black Angus Beef Tenderloin: Organic Shitake, Chard, Red Wine Jus. The beef — oh my goodness it was amazing.

We finished with Chocolate Mousse: Coconut Yoghurt, Raspberry, Lime. Wow. Clever and outstanding.

I couldn’t think of a better way to spend a couple of hours. Chatting, laughing and enjoying stunning views while my tastebuds had a ball.

■ The Farm at Cape Kidnappers is one of the Relais & Chateaux properties owned by Robertson Lodges, which also includes The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs in Northland and Matakauri Lodge in Queenstown.

For more info go to https://www.robertsonlodges.com



