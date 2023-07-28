Elizabeth McMenamin-Pervan describes her perfect weekend.

Elizabeth McMenamin-Pervan is a Whanganui comedian, a mother of three and co-founder of events company Hello Comedy.

It would be a lovely sunny weekend so we can get outside.

We like to take a walk to the [Whanganui River] markets, grab some kai, and go and sit by the river and feed the ducks.

Then it’s off to the Durie Hill elevator. The kids love yelling in the tunnel. They are a bit scared of the elevator itself, but they like it, sort of.

Another great thing to do on a Saturday is a session the Whanganui unique kids’ group runs at the Boys and Girls Gym Club. The boys love going to that because they get to run around and go crazy.

Often, we like to walk across the Ūpokongaro Bridge and along the walkway to check out the horses and cows. It’s just so wholesome, this perfect weekend.

The grandparents will babysit on a Saturday night and we’ll sneak off for a beer Porridge Watson and grab some SourBros pizza. It’s delicious.

On Sunday, after about 14 loads of washing have miraculously cleaned and dried themselves, the family will head out to my parent’s batch at Turakina Beach.

We go out on the quad bikes and the boys love playing in the sand dunes.

After that, we’ll have some good friends around with their kids.

The kids can play together and the adults can talk about grown-up stuff.

