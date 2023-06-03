Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

My mother the meth addict: a Kiwi woman’s journey from Mongrel Mob terror to a life in the law

Anna Leask
By
13 mins to read
Corallee Collins-Annan in the Supreme Court during her law studies. She is proud of how far she has come since her childhood home was raided by armed police and her mother was jailed for meth dealing in 2012. Photo / Supplied

Corallee Collins-Annan in the Supreme Court during her law studies. She is proud of how far she has come since her childhood home was raided by armed police and her mother was jailed for meth dealing in 2012. Photo / Supplied

When police arrested Corallee Collins-Annan’s methamphetamine-addicted mother in a daylight raid on her family home in 2012 a neighbour told the local newspaper it was “a bloody great Christmas present” for the community.

But for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand