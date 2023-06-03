Corallee Collins-Annan in the Supreme Court during her law studies. She is proud of how far she has come since her childhood home was raided by armed police and her mother was jailed for meth dealing in 2012. Photo / Supplied

When police arrested Corallee Collins-Annan’s methamphetamine-addicted mother in a daylight raid on her family home in 2012 a neighbour told the local newspaper it was “a bloody great Christmas present” for the community.

But for Corallee, it was the beginning of a new nightmare – one that would follow a childhood in which drugs, violence and fear were already part of daily life, writes Anna Leask.

It could be the synopsis for a gangster movie, but for Corallee Collins-Annan, whose mother sold methamphetamine for the Mongrel Mob in Hawke’s Bay, it was just her normal life as a child.

“All before the age of 12, I watched people get the soles of their feet burned by the Mongrel Mob for not paying debts, people shot for wanting to leave the gang. Fingers missing. Our house robbed, my sister and I threatened,” she said.

“Breaking Bad and Ozark aren’t all fiction. This was real life for us.

“Forty-five thousand adults in New Zealand are reported to be addicted to meth. My parents are just two of them.

“What Kiwis don’t see is just how bad it is for the kids.”

Corallee, 23, can remember the moment her mother’s addiction was “set in motion”.

“I was young – young enough to still love my Barbies and the sprinkler on a hot summer’s day.

“She fell down the stairs in our Flaxmere home, breaking her back. After surgery, she was prescribed opiates.

“Opiates turned quickly into using meth [then] from using meth to selling it.

“I don’t remember a time when people weren’t using drugs in front of me, fighting at my house, stealing our things.”

‘Mum would do anything for a high’

Corallee, who hopes to publish a book about her journey, said she didn’t realise how terrible her childhood was until she was older.

When her mother was arrested at their home in Hastings, she and her twin sister were 13 and their brother was 16.

Corallee and her twin sister and brother when she was about 5, before her mother was jailed for using and dealing meth. Photo / Supplied

“When you’re a kid you don’t register the danger as much but, looking back, I know when her meth addiction started some pretty scary and violent people came into our lives.

“It’s crazy to look back on and remember the stuff that happened. A lot of it feels like a nightmare and almost like it wasn’t real.

“At the start, I definitely wasn’t aware. I’m not sure when I became aware exactly, there is a lot I don’t remember … it was so traumatic that my twin sister Morgan will mention something to me and I will have absolutely no recollection of what she is talking about.

“It was bad though … my mum would do anything for a high, and her clients too.

“They would beat her and steal the meth; we would often wake up in the morning to everything in our house being gone.”

Corallee recalled one day life was particularly scary for her and her siblings.

“We got home from school to this man guarding the front door with a sawnoff shotgun,” she said.

“My mum inside sobbing, holding her arm as it was pouring with blood because the rival gang had come to our house to steal her drugs and in the process stabbed [her] so many times.

“The man sat there for days, protecting our home.”

Ten days before Christmas in 2012, the police raided the family home. News of the raid was published in Hawke’s Bay Today soon after.

Detectives remove items from Corallee's home in Raureka, Hastings after a raid in December, 2021. Photo / Paul Taylor

The story said residents had had “a bloody great Christmas present” after the police raid removed the drug-dealing operation from Ebbett St in the suburb of Raureka.

Detective Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said police executed a search warrant, with the aid of the armed offenders squad, at 8am.

A 39-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested. The woman was facing “serious drug charges” involving methamphetamine and cannabis.

He said there were now some “pretty happy neighbours”.

“They came out and told us how grateful they were today. They said there had been a pretty busy operation there for a couple of months.

“It’s nice to give them their street back just before Christmas.”

He said police had taken away the tenant and her three children in their early teens.

The drug dealing had been going on for four months and several people had informed police.

One neighbour had confronted the woman directly, telling her everyone knew what she was up to. Another had painted on the footpath “Get your drugs here”, with an arrow pointing to the house.

“We told the police a couple of times but still nothing was happening. But it certainly happened this morning. It’s a bloody great Christmas present,” a resident said.

He said “a constant stream of people”, some wearing gang patches, visited the house around the clock, which was “highly noticeable in a narrow cul-de-sac of just 14 houses”.

“We all had to keep everything locked up.”

Corallee's mother was selling meth for the Mongrel Mob from the family's Hastings home. Photo / NZME

He said the raided house had security cameras throughout, including one at the letterbox.

“All of us are relieved. They lived beside an 80-year-old lady – she is just so ecstatic.”

Another neighbour said the wide variety of visitors “was amazing”.

“It’s not just young people who do drugs, it’s pensioners to very young people and it’s all classes of people.

“Often their partner was hiding in the car around the corner. It was like something out of the Hollywood movies.”

She said traffic to the house “was like traffic to the supermarket 24/7″.

A child in a police raid: ‘I’ve never been so scared’

Corallee was one of the children taken from the property.

She said when the raid began she felt “relief”, but that soon changed to terror.

“They smashed our front door down with a battering ram.

“When I realised it was the police and not anyone coming to hurt us I largely felt relief – my mum too … there was no way we could continue to live like that.

“They searched my siblings and I like we were criminals, held guns to our heads, tased our mum in front of us … I’ve never been so scared.

“I remember I asked one for a hug, I’m not sure why. I just remember I was terrified, and he pushed me away and pointed his gun at me.”

Corallee and Morgan photographed by the local paper several years before it reported on their mother's arrest. Photo / NZME

She said the day the community saw as “a win” was nothing but a loss for her and her brother and sister.

“I remember it as the day our mum was taken away.

“What this article failed to mention was the three young kids inside the house that day that lost their mum in a horrific way.”

After the raid her mother was in custody and the children were all split up and sent to various places.

“We all ended up OK – surprisingly,” said Corallee.

“My brother has a great father who took him in, along with my grandmother.

“My sister and I moved to Hamilton to live with our biological father, who was also addicted to meth.

“Morgan and I really struggled with losing our mum and also had a lot of trauma around what our lives were like before she went to prison.

“We were difficult kids, had an awful self-harming problem, suicide attempts and behavioural issues.”

Corallee said she was also sexually assaulted, which exacerbated her trauma and pain immensely.

“I ran away from my grandmother’s a few days later and found myself being raped by a man my mum sold drugs for.

“It makes me angry that no one has ever caught him for his meth empire and he was able to do such awful things to me and I’m sure continues to do even worse to the community.”

Corallee was in a dark and scary place until a Hamilton couple stepped in.

“By some miracle, the pastors of our local church, Michael and Kimberley Hewat, took us in and looked after us until they found us a more permanent solution.

“The most amazing woman in the entire world then took us in. Megan Jolly fostered us until I went to university and looked after me on university breaks; she really treated me like a real daughter.

“Megan would look after us during the week and the Hewats on the weekend. Without them, Morgan and I would not be the people we are.”

Determined not to follow in mum’s footsteps

Corallee said her mother’s offending had a huge impact on her life but also helped her find her way to her career.

“I remember the day that I decided I wanted to go to law school. I was sitting in the Napier High Court and I was watching my mother be sentenced.

“I remember vividly looking at the prosecutor, knowing I wanted to be exactly like them – to not only protect the community from people like my mother but also I knew that I could do it with compassion for the defendant and get the right outcome.”

Corallee said her family’s gang links had hindered her from realising her dreams, but she was not giving up.

“My mother’s gang connections and her conviction history stopped me from getting my first internship.

“I applied and interviewed with the loveliest lady, who really believed that I would make a great prosecutor.

“She gave me the job hours after leaving the interview, letter of offer, contract sent … all pending a police background check on my family and me.

“A few days later I got an email rescinding my offer because I was too closely connected to gangs – despite not being at all connected to any gang.

“I was devasted.”

Corallee then went on to work with defence lawyers, which led her to the United States.

She is finishing her studies remotely with AUT while working full-time for top law firm JSL in Boston, “predominantly on murder, rape and drug trials”.

Corallee is now working for a law firm in Boston. Photo / Supplied

She is also writing a book about her life, which she is “incredibly excited to finish and publish”.

“I think there is power in sharing my family’s story … I hope it inspires even just one kid like me to make their life better.

“But most importantly I really hope it gives lawyers, social workers, doctors, teachers – anyone that meets a kid in this situation – just a little bit of insight into why that kid is playing up at school, getting involved in the wrong crowd etc.”

She felt lucky that she and her siblings did not go down the same path as their mother.

Her older brother obtained a bachelor’s degree from the Eastern Institute of Technology and her sister is studying to be a psychologist.

“She wants to help kids like us in the future,” said Corrallee proudly.

“We don’t have to end up like them [their drug-addicted parents] – and actually, with a bit of help and compassion, we don’t end up like them.

“I will never be able to hear the sound of smashing glass and not spiral into a panic attack or see a gun and not be reminded of the day 25 armed [officers] searched me, used their guns to terrify me, and taser my mum and take her away from me.

“Most kids don’t turn out like my siblings and I. We are the exception to the rule.”

Corallee’s plea: have some compassion

She also hopes that, by sharing her story, people will be more empathetic to the wider family of convicted drug dealers.

She agreed that “ultimately” a drug raid was a “win for the community”, but there was another side to the stories mostly forgotten.

“What people don’t see is there most likely are kids in that house that will never be the same again.”

She also hopes people will take time to find out why offenders like her mother turned to drugs before they judge them so harshly.

“People aren’t born criminals or drug addicts.

“In my experience, these people are committing crimes and doing drugs for a real and genuine reason.

“A little compassion goes a long way.”

Corallee (left) and Morgan at Morgan's recent wedding. Photo / Supplied

She also has a message for other young people caught in the world she suffered in for so long.

“You don’t know this yet, but life isn’t as bad as it is right now.

“Ask for help … get an education, make a plan and get out.

“To the parents, I would say: We, your children, win when you win.

“Choose your kids over drugs. It’s going to be so hard, but we deserve it.

“And ask for help.”

Corallee still has contact with her mother but their situation is far from perfect.

“My mum and I have a fragile relationship. I still hold a lot of resentment against her.

“We speak regularly, she doesn’t use drugs any more, which is just incredible.

“We just take it one day at a time.”

Corallee’s mum: ‘I put my kids through the wringer’

In 2018, Corallee’s mother and sister appeared in a social media video for a religious organisation, talking about the offending and its aftermath and aiming to help young people.

Her mother said she had “struggled” and had “a very hard life” after losing her father at a young age.

“That’s where it all began. I stayed clean for a majority of their life, then someone close to me died … in a bike accident, and I lost it.”

She admitted using meth and selling it for the Mongrel Mob.

“In the Hawke’s Bay … if you’re going to sell drugs you’ve got to sell for them or you don’t sell at all,” she said.

“I did think about giving up, I did think about quitting. But that drug takes you, that was the worst part of it.

“There were things that they made me do ... The hidings I got for not selling enough or not meeting my targets … I put my kids through the wringer.”

She also spoke of the day police raided the house.

“Morgan yelled, ‘It’s the cops’ and I’ll tell you something – I thought it was the Mongrel Mob, so when she said it was a cop it was the biggest relief in my entire life.

“It was over. The cops were about to bust me and I couldn’t be happier.”

The woman said she “lost everything” when she was jailed and being away from her kids “killed” her.

She vowed to stay clean and “never look back”.

“I have great kids, they have overcome every obstacle that I put in front of them.”