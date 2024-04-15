NZ Highwaymen Eddie Low, Dennis Marsh, Gary Bartlett and Brendan Dugan.

After selling more than 10,000 tickets throughout their 24-date tour last year, The NZ Highwaymen are returning in June and July.

NZ Highwaymen - Brendan Dugan, Eddie Low, Gray Bartlett, and Dennis Marsh - have recorded more than 100 albums, many of which went Gold & Platinum. Their shows have delighted fans with their familiar music belting out the biggest hits from international legends along with their own hit songs.

The NZ Highwaymen are known individually in their own right and have toured the country many times in various groups, including the sell-out Highway of Legends tour along with the recent NZ Highwaymen Tour, which took them from Kerikeri to Invercargill last year.

They say they are back in June/July in both the North and South Islands with some new songs along with a humorous and entertaining show.

“We hope to come to some towns we couldn’t get to last time and will be returning to some of the same towns again.”

The NZ Highwaymen will also be launching a Live DVD filmed at the James Hay Theatre in Christchurch. The original home of TV programme That’s Country. The DVD includes performances and interviews and will be on sale at the shows.

The Hasting show will be on June 6 at Toi Toi Opera House

For tickets go to www.toitoivenues.co.nz