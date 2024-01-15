Police at the scene of a fatal crash on Oregon Drive in Murupara. Photo / NZME

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in the Bay of Plenty.

The crash at the intersection of Rimu Rd and Oregon Drive in Murupara was reported at 11am, police said in a statement.

“Emergency services attended but sadly the motorcyclist died at the scene.

“The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance, helicopter, rapid response vehicle and an operations manager were sent to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two trucks went to the scene.

More to come.



