Murupara is needing to boil its drinking water. Photo / NZME

The Murupapa community will need to continue to boil their drinking water for at least another week.

The warning comes after routine testing revealed elevated levels of E-coli in the township’s drinking water supply last week.

A Whakatane District Council spokesman said this morning the daily treatment of the township’s water supply would stop today but daily testing would continue.

If any samples were positive, more treatment would be needed, he said.

On Thursday, last week, the council notified the Murupapa Area School of the elevated levels of E.coli and a health and safety plan was activated.

At the time, school principal Kura Hingston said that prior to the council’s notification, there had been instances of staff and students reporting “gastro-like” symptoms earlier in the week.

A water tanker will be stationed at Murupara Area School during school hours and outside the Four Square until about 6.30pm each day.

Anyone with gastro-like symptoms is encouraged to see their doctor to be tested. People are also advised to call Healthline on 0800 611 116.



