Murdered British backpacker Grace Millane's family backs new law banning rough sex defence

Almost every move made by Grace Millane's killer was tracked on CCTV. Video / Supplied

The family of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane is backing the introduction of a new law that will see the ban of a rough sex defence being used for murder.

The new law is set to come into effect in England and Wales this year.

It comes just over two years after Millane was killed during a Tinder date while on a trip in Auckland in December 2018. The date happened on the eve of her 22nd birthday.

Auckland man Jesse Kempson was later charged with her murder and is serving 17 years in prison.

He had earlier claimed that the university student died during a rough sex session.

Back home in the UK, Millane's family welcomed the new legislation and said it would stop victims being re-victimised in court.

Relative Hannah O'Callaghan, told the BBC that it was "truly horrendous" to have to hear her cousin's killer in court.

"It felt like Grace was on trial - yet not able to defend herself.

'It needs to be called what it really is'

"It needs to be called what it really is and that's murder and you cannot consent to that," she told the network.

"Families won't have to sit and listen to only one side of the story, while the victim is re-victimised and doesn't get to tell their side."

O'Callaghan said she hoped the new law will mean that no other family would have to go through what they went through - and that men would stop using the rough sex defence as an excuse to kill women, knowing they could get a lesser sentence.

The Millane case made headlines around the world when the young woman's family reported her missing after she failed to respond to messages wishing her a happy birthday in early December 2018.

Her disappearance sparked a huge search and police investigation; before authorities revealed that they believed she was no longer alive and that the case was now being treated as a homicide.

The young woman's body was found a few days later in the Waitakere Ranges, in West Auckland.