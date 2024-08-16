The twins, neither of whom had been in trouble with the law before, later pleaded guilty to assault with intent to injure.
They were sentenced to 12 months of supervision and 150 hours of community service.
The fourth family member to scale the barrier has since died, adding to the whānau’s trauma, which was acknowledged by Judge Richard Earwaker in the Napier District Court at Mokaraka’s sentencing today.
Mokaraka, 55, stood in the same dock in the same courtroom for sentencing after admitting charges of assault with intent to injure on Taua and aggravated assault of the Corrections officer.
The judge said Mokaraka had described to a report writer an “overwhelming rage” coming over him as he heard Taua’s background discussed.
He also said Mokaraka had been unable to attend the funeral of the young woman he raised, because he had been in custody for another violent offence and had been denied compassionate leave from prison.
“Your family has been through a tremendous ordeal as a result of all this and I can’t ignore that fact,” Judge Earwaker said.
But he added that a balance had to be struck between that and ensuring the decorum of court was maintained – a decorum and dignity that Crown Solicitor Steve Manning said had been “trashed” by what had happened.
“This was clearly vigilante justice which you were seeking to mete out, which can in no way be condoned or accepted,” Judge Earwaker said.
In October last year, Moses Taua was sentenced to life imprisonment with no parole for 10 years for the murder of Arohaina Henare, a mother of six, who lived in a sleepout on the property where he was living.
After a day of drinking and using methamphetamine and cannabis, Taua confronted her in the sleepout in the early hours of November 18, 2022, because of a dispute in which he had asked her to move out.
