Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Murder or mercy? The shock revelation from a Kiwi scientist who helps people die

26 minutes to read
By Chris Cooke

CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses assisted suicide and mental health issues.

Sean Davison is already well known for his involvement in four assisted suicides. But there have been others, too, he tells Chris Cooke,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.