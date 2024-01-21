Murder charge after Rangitīkei death

A man will appear in Whanganui District Court charged with murder. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Ohingaiti in the Rangitīkei district.

Police were called to an address on Makohine Lane in Ohingaiti at 3.25am on Sunday where it was reported a man had been shot.

He later died in Whanganui Hospital.

Police said on Sunday they were speaking with a person in relation to a homicide investigation and did not believe there was any risk to the public.

A 37-year-old man has now been charged with murder and is due in Whanganui District Court on Monday, January 22.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the death. Inquiries into exactly what happened were ongoing.