Murder accused mum Southern Thompson admits cutting off electronic bracelet

Southern Thompson when she appeared in court in 2019. Photo / File

The Crown is hoping to get a maximum sentence handed down to a woman who cut off her electronic monitoring bracelet and went on the run days before she was to stand trial for her daughter's murder.

Southern Cheyenne Thompson, 27, appeared in the Rotorua District Court via audiovisual link today and pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to answer court bail.

On February 9, Thompson failed to attend the High Court where she was to stand trial on a charge of murdering her 18-month-old daughter, Comfort Jay Thompson-Pene, at Tirau in July 2018.

Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon told Judge Tony Snell today she intended to seek the maximum sentence for the breach given the serious consequences of her cutting off her electronic monitoring bracelet and going on the run.

Gordon said three weeks had been set aside in the High Court and the situation was "exacerbated" by her contacting her lawyer each day when she was on the run telling him she would appear in court the next day.

That led to the jury pool having to return to court each day in case the trial could get under way.

"Hundreds of people were inconvenienced and she should be sentenced to the top of the maximum scale."

Thompson handed herself in to police in Hamilton on February 11.

Thompson faces four charges, including murder, injuring the child with intent to injure and two charges of ill-treating a child.

Thompson's lawyer, Tim Braithwaite, said he didn't want his client sentenced immediately as he needed time to investigate mitigating factors.

Gordon said she didn't mind waiting for sentencing but didn't want the matter to be dealt with after the High Court trial, which was scheduled for May 2022.

"It would be a brave High Court judge who would give her bail given she removed her electronic bracelet and escaped."

Judge Snell said he was happy to adjourn sentencing.

"The reality is she is going nowhere."

Thompson was remanded in custody to reappear for sentencing on May 20 at 10am via audio visual link.