One person died following an incident in Roy St, Hamilton on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A 48-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a person died in Hamilton on Saturday.

Police earlier confirmed one person died after they were called to a report of an assault on Roy St in the suburb of Nawton, at 11am on Saturday.

The accused man appeared in the Hamilton District Court dressed in a blue boiler suit and flanked by security.

He listened to Judge Jonathan Down through an interpreter. His duty solicitor Truc Tran requested interim name suppression and police requested suppression of the victim's name and details.

Counsel requested a report under Section 38 of the Criminally Impaired Mental Person's Act to assess the man's fitness to stand trial.

At one point Judge Down asked the slightly built man if he wanted to sit down, which he did, showing discomfort as he did so.

The man listened intently to the interpreter, who translated via audio video link.

Judge Down remanded the man in custody until October 4 when he will appear in the High Court at Hamilton.

The man then bowed to the judge, interpreter and public gallery before leaving the courtroom.

A Roy St neighbour earlier told the Herald he had not witnessed the attack but said it was a close-knit neighbourhood.

"It's a shock," the neighbour said.

A person was taken into custody and police said later that a 48-year-old man had been charged with murder.

Tributes and condolences are flowing on social media from shocked whānau of the victim, a father-of-four and a koro.

The victim has been described as a "soft giant" and "humble, quiet and loving father".