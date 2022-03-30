Aaron Gray's mother has called for her community to speak up. Photo / Supplied

The mother of an Auckland teenager hospitalised following a brutal pack assault has issued a plea to her community, calling on them to "end the intimidation" and help police arrest her son's attackers.

Aaron Gray, 18, is recovering in Middlemore Hospital with a haematoma on his head, three fractures and a swollen black eye after he and his friends were allegedly targeted in a violent brawl on Sunday morning.

Gray was bashed multiple times and dragged to a creek in a terrifying nighttime attack involving scores of young people.

From his hospital bed, Gray earlier told the Herald he wants to see more action from police investigating the incident in Half Moon Bay, and he wants one of his alleged attackers "in jail".

"I feel let down. I tried so hard to get these guys held accountable.

"How do I get justice?" he said.

Gray's mother has now called on her East Auckland community to aid her son's battle for justice, taking to social media to claim the group responsible are well known and telling locals they should feel safe in speaking out.

"I'm calling for anyone who has heard these boys boasting about their attack, anyone who has obtained video footage passed around, anyone who has information, or anyone else who has been attacked by them in the past. PLEASE COME FORWARD NOW!"

She claimed the group were known to local teenagers and had previously committed similar offences.

She claimed to know their identities and said she was "following the progress of the assigned police officers with the urgency and vengeance of a mother bear protecting her babies".

"This is the safest time. We have the best support now. We know their names. The media are watching for any threats from them. So are the police. They are on the case following every move these boys make. It is time to bring them down. Together. End the intimidation. If we don't make an example of this incident, they will do it again. Let's bring them to justice."

Gray said his final memory before passing out was of being dragged along the ground to Botany Creek where he was fighting to get another teenager off him.

Moments earlier Gray said he, his girlfriend and four others were confronted by a large group of young people at a walkway off Casuarina Rd at around 3am.

"They started walking past us and they started surrounding us and they blocked the entrance. This one guy said, 'Friends?' and the whole group went 'No'.

"Then people started coming up to me and this one guy .... came up to me and he was going 'Oh, you think you're tough? You think you're tough?'

"I was walking backwards and I just got hit on the head really, really hard.

"Then someone attacked me and I was having to fight someone off in the bushes.

"I just remember getting dragged down into the bushes and being so terrified.

"I just faded away from there and I woke up in hospital."

Aaron Gray, 18, is recovering in hospital after allegedly being attacked in Pakuranga on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Gray's friend, 18, who did not want to be named, was there and said at least 15 people were in the group.

"I had about three boys kicking me while I was on the ground and a fourth one came and beat me with a stick.

"I got up and ran back to the house and got [my friend's] parents to come shoo everyone off.

"When I came back I saw [my friend] lying completely still in his own blood so I thought he died, genuinely.

"I saw Aaron next to him, also covered in blood, sitting there crying out 'I'm dying I'm dying, help'.

"On the way to the hospital he started losing mental capacity, he stopped being able to reply as quick, and then at all, and when you tried to talk to him he started groaning and making noises."

Aaron Gray said he has a haematoma on his head, three fractures and a swollen black eye. Photo / Supplied

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and police are "following positive lines of inquiry to locate and speak to those involved".

Police were notified after "multiple people" arrived at Middlemore Hospital around 5am on Sunday, one with serious injuries, Detective Senior Sergeant James Gemmell said.

"It was established that between 3 and 3.30 that morning, an altercation between two groups took place in the Casuarina Road Reserve where they were confronted and assaulted.

"Police have spoken with the victims involved and a scene examination was carried out the same morning."

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220327/7305 or ring Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- with Miriam Burrell