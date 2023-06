Police are investigating a crash in Hastings that has left several people seriously injured.

Police are investigating a crash in Hastings that has left several people seriously injured.

Multiple people are seriously injured after a crash in Hastings this evening.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Maraekakaho Rd, Camberley, at 7.20pm.

The road between Kaiapo Rd and Lowe St has been closed after the crash.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear, and police investigations are underway.