Five injured, road blocked after Hastings crash

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Hastings that involves multiple injuries. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Hastings that involves multiple injuries. Photo / Paul Taylor

Five people were rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Hastings on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash on Omahu Rd was reported to emergency services at 3.27pm, and the busy road was closed to all but emergency services between Twyford and Chatham roads, as multiple emergency vehicles were at the scene.

Ambulance service Hato Hone St John reported it sent six ambulances and three rapid response units. Five patients were assessed at the scene, with all transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital,, less than a kilometre away.

Four were reported initially to be in serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

Further details on the patients weren’t available, one person at the scene said they saw two children being carried by stretcher to an ambulance.

The sector of road was still closed to traffic about 5pm and police Serious Crash Unit staff were at the scene.



