Multiple injuries, two serious after two-vehicle crash on Ōhope Rd

Photo / File

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Ōhope.

A release from police said emergency services were responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Ōhope Rd.

Police were called to the scene between Burma and Otarawairere Rds at 10.45am.

The road is closed and diversions are being put in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and delay travel if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

A St John spokesman said three patients, two with serious injuries, and one with moderate injuries, were taken to Whakatāne Hospital by ambulance.

More to come.