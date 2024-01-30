Fire and Emergency crews are responding to reports of a 4-hectare fire near the small Marlborough town of Seddon, which is threatening a local winery.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Crosson said just before 11 am Fenz received calls about the grass fire.

“We have a total of 10 fire appliances and support vehicles from the Marlborough region in attendance at the moment with assistance from three helicopters.”

The blaze is not under control and Fenz is asking the public to avoid the area, so they don’t hamper firefighting efforts.

Crosson told the Herald a local vineyard has been evacuated as a precaution.

Police said they were notified of the grass fire on Seaview Road at 10.55am.

“At this stage, it looks like Police are only required to assist with traffic management,” a police spokesperson said.

It’s understood that the fire is threatening the Yealands Estate Winery.

The winery’s general manager of viticulture and winemaking Antony Bell told Stuff the fire had started on a neighbouring property. “But it’s spreading into our property.”