Multiple crews battle building fire in Whakatāne

Firefighters have been battling a building fire in Whakatāne overnight.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to reports of a car fire on The Strand, Whakatāne, about 12.45am.

On arrival, a large two-story building divided into two shops was on fire.

Twelve crews were called to a 30 by 40 metre building.

The fire is contained but not yet extinguished.

The Strand between Commerce St and George St will be closed to the public for most of the morning while firefighters continue to extinguish the fire.

Members of the public are reminded to stay away from this area.