Warning: This story contains details that may upset some readers.
Multiple children have been killed or seriously injured in the lower North Island in recent months, but the detective at the head of child protection says she sadly would not describeit as a departure from the norm.
A 3-month-old baby was admitted to Masterton Hospital on July 25, and moved to Starship children’s hospital in Auckland shortly afterwards.
A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and contravening a protection order.
A 6-month-old baby who was found with critical injuries at a Foxton Beach house died in July, for which nobody had yet been arrested.
That same month, a 3-month-old baby was found to have suffered nine fractures, including to her ribcage, ankle and arm, when she was admitted to Hutt Hospital, police said.
Meanwhile, in a case before the courts, two children aged 4 and 5 – also in Lower Hutt – were hospitalised in March last year with “very, very severe” injuries believed to have been inflicted deliberately over “a long period of time”, police said at the time.
“Police can’t battle this alone,” she said. “If someone sees something that they know is not right or they suspect that something is not right or that a child is being abused, I just implore people to speak up.”
There were options for speaking anonymously, she said.
“Police can’t be everywhere, we can’t know everything, and we are reliant on people speaking up.”