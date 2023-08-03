Multi-vehicle crash on Auckland’s Spaghetti Junction halts traffic

Auckland’s lower Queen Street closed off after suspected shooting, hunt for missing man and his children continues and Donald Trump arrives in Washington DC. Video / NZ Herald / AP

A four-car crash on Auckland’s Spaghetti Junction has halted traffic and blocked three lanes, causing travel disruption to motorists.

The crash has caused a massive gridlock, stretching kilometres back to the harbour bridge.

It is also affecting traffic merging south on the Northwestern Motorway, with long queues now forming.

Traffic is building on Auckland's motorway network after a multi-vehicle crash. Photo / Google

The incident occurred on State Highway 1 at 11am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash had blocked the three far-right lanes southbound between Symonds St and Khyber Pass Rd.

The agency advised motorists to pass with care and expect delays.